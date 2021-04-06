Millard Earl “Cowboy” Meadows, 97, of Elkton, passed away April 3, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market. Mr. Meadows was born June 5, 1923, in Page County, Va., and was a son of the late William David and Otelia Breeden Meadows.
Millard loved to bear hunt, fish and camp at Grindstone Mountain. He loved to work in his garden and help others, working his cattle and farming. He was dedicated to his work and worked up into his nineties.
On April 27, 1946, he married Pauline Winfred Meadows, who preceded him in death. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Earl Clyde Meadows; brothers, David Lee Meadows, Avis Meadows, Robert Meadows and Ray Meadows and a sister, Maggie Mae Meadows.
He is survived by a son, William “BeeBop” Meadows and wife, Anne, of Elkton; a daughter-in-law, Juanita G. Meadows; grandchildren, Donna Shifflett and husband, Kevin, Wade E. Meadows and companion, Angie, William C. Meadows, Timothy Lee Meadows and Kevin W. Meadows and companion, Melody; brother, Paul Meadows; great-grandchildren, Chasity, Brittany, Alexis, Bentley, Remington and unborn baby Ruger; and great-great-grandchildren, Todd, Cameron, Peyton, Olivia and Gracelynn.
Pastor Mark Leatherman and Pastor Donald Leatherman will conduct the funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Bear Lithia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jollett Cemetery in Page County. Mr. Meadows will be taken to the Bear Lithia Baptist Church, where the family will receive friends Tuesday, April 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to Bear Lithia Baptist Church, 2145 North Eastside Highway, Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial covering and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
