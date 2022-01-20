Millard Garfield (Sonny) Dofflemyer, 77, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his residence.
Sonny was born in Rockingham County on July 9, 1944, a son of the late Helen Louise (Dean) and Millard Garfield Dofflemyer Sr.
He was self employed selling antiques and flea market items. He also was an avid outdoors man and loved to explore the local cave systems.
Sonny was united in marriage to Judith Mae Craun on March 20, 1965, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Millard is survived by a daughter, Teresa Grogg and husband, Jennings, of Bridgewater; two sons, Millard Dofflemyer III of Bridgewater and Marcus Dofflemyer of Elkton; two sisters, Mary Lou Meadows and companion, Samuel Sheffer, of Elkton and Barbara Knight of McGaheysville; a brother, William Dofflemyer of Elkton; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Tabitha, Sharmen, Alisha, Christopher, Shania, Starrlynn and Elizabeth Grace; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Heiston.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the Sentara hospice nurses and aides for the excellent care Sonny received during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
