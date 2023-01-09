Millard Wilton Turner, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Jan. 7, 2023, at Brunk House at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
He was born May 16, 1926, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Charles Casper and Mildred Shoemaker Turner.
Millard was a long-haul truck driver, owning Turner Trucking Service. He was a charter member and former trustee of Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church in Lacey Spring.
On May 29, 1947, he married the former Elva Lois Gable, who preceded him in death July 5, 2013.
Surviving are four daughters, Sylvia Bowman and husband, Lawrence, of Broadway, Gloria White and husband, Bryan Daniels, of Harrisonburg, Carolyn Burkholder and husband, Sheldon “Pete”, of Rockingham, and Shirley Ewald and husband, Philip, of Rockingham; six grandchildren, Kevin Bowman and wife, Nicole, Aaron Burkholder, Jennifer White, Laura Burkholder and husband, Ben Laibson, David Showalter and wife, Kelly Smucker, and Daniel Showalter; four great-grandchildren, Jonah and Otto Showalter and Owen and Gemma Laibson; two sisters, Martha Jane Rohrer of Philadelphia, Pa. and Eva Nell Shaffer of Harrisonburg: a brother, Charles Casper Turner II of Weyers Cave; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Mary June Rohrer and Paul Frederick Turner.
Pastors Joshua Cox and Richard Early will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Those wishing to visit the funeral home may do so anytime after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Services, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
