Milton C. “Mick” Ritchie passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home in Lynchburg, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The youngest son of Dorman and Mary Frey Ritchie, Mick was born on June 26, 1954, at Green Valley Clinic in Bergton, Va., and grew up in Criders, Va.
A 1972 graduate of Broadway High School, he graduated from Virginia Tech in 1976 in chemical engineering, and later he earned an MBA and his Professional Engineer licensure.
He married Cheryl Neel in 1978. During their marriage, they first lived in Front Royal for several years, where Mick worked at Avtex Fibers. They moved to Lynchburg, and Mick joined the Greenwood Partnership, which later became Versar. The remainder of his career he spent at Wiley & Wilson, from which he retired a few years ago.
Mick was a loving husband and an attentive father and Papaw. For many years, he served faithfully as deacon at Rivermont EPC. He loved do-it-yourself projects and had extensively remodeled their home and was helping his daughter and her husband remodel their home. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rachel Ritchie and her husband, Shane Stimpson, and granddaughter Adelle of Lynchburg, Va.; sister, Deborah Ritchie, Criders, Va.; brothers, David (Susan Brown) of Durham, N.C., and Daniel (Pat) of Winchester, Va.
Service will be private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
