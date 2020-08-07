Milton Lee Layman
Milton Lee Layman, 85, of Broadway, Va., passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market. He was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Falls Church, Va., and was the son of the late Ruth Mae Layman and Ernest A. Layman.
On Feb. 10, 1984, he married the former Kitty May Waybright, who preceded him in death Nov. 26, 2019.
Also preceding him in death was his sister, Doris Layman Jennings, and brother, Ernest Carroll Layman.
Milton “Buddy” was a brick mason for many years and retired working for Nielson Construction. He and his wife, Kitty, enjoyed camping and fishing. He loved listening to bluegrass music, spending time with family, and great friends (Jerry Smith, Dow Dove, and Don Phillips).
Surviving are four sons, Donald Lee Layman and wife, Wanda, James Daniel Layman, Kenneth Ray Anderson and Tara, Mark Anderson and wife, Cheryl; one daughter, Sharrie L. Harrison and husband, Kenneth; one sister, Frances Layman Humphries and husband, William “Bill”; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Nick, Dane, Stephanie, Natalie, Mary and Brandon and seven great-grandchildren.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland. The public is welcome, whereby masks and social distancing are encouraged.
A register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
