Mindee Cunningham, 46, of Edinburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Mindee was born Aug. 28, 1974, in Alexandria, Va., and was the daughter of the late Michael Councill Sr. and Mickie Councill of Edinburg, Va.
She is survived by her two daughters, Taylor Alger and Kelsey Ryman; her granddaughter and best friend, Charlie Barrett; and her siblings, Michele Freeze, Michael Councill Jr. and Mark Councill.
Mindee was known for her vivacious sense of humor and her ability to light up a room upon entering. She lived her life to care for others, and her giving soul will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, Sept. 12. We are asking for anyone wishing to pay their respects to Mindee and the family to stop by Mindee’s home anytime between the hours of 1 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for contributions to be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
