Minnie Dispanet Kline, 89, a resident of Linville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Kline was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Guy and Gladys Ketterman Dispanet.
She graduated from Mathias High School and Harrisonburg Business College. She worked for 37 years for the United States Forest Service. She was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Chapter No. 76 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Church of the Brethren.
On Sept. 12, 1958, she married Donald Kline, who passed away Dec. 24, 2015. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Martin Elmer Wampler Jr., who was killed in action in Korea in February 1953.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Farrish and husband, Tom, of Linville; two sisters, Alma Shipe and Bernice Miller and husband, Willie, all of Mathias; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Kline was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Dispanet, Shirley Hottinger, Lucille Strawderman, Thelma Delawder and Joyce Strawderman.
A private burial will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Monday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
