Minnie Ramona May, 86, of Mathias, W.Va., died Dec. 28, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home in Baker, W.Va. She was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Mathias and was a daughter of the late Albert and Victoria Combs Shook.
Minnie was a homemaker and loved quilting and baking. She was a member of Mathias Brethren Church and was an active member of the Mathias Senior Citizens.
On Feb. 2, 1968, she married Robert Franklin May, who preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2002.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis Jenkins and wife, Teana, of Burlington, W.Va., and Randy Jenkins and wife, Gloria, of Mathias; a daughter, Missy Jenkins of Moorefield; seven grandchildren, Chad Jenkins and wife, Bridget, Tabitha Wilson and husband, Eric, Melinda Tharp and husband, Bill, Amanda Jenkins and companion, Matt Halterman, Randi Jenkins and wife, Hillary, Tamara Wolfe and husband, Ben, and Bridget Snider; three stepgrandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Marie May; two brothers; and six sisters.
Pastors Jonathan Hedrick and Nick Yurcaba will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Minnie May to the Hardy County Committee on Aging (note-Mathias, WV Senior Citizens), P.O. Box 632, Moorefield, WV 26836.
