Minnie Russell Grigg, 94, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Minnie was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Radford, Va. to Frank Mitchell and Beatrice Williams Russell.
On Aug. 12,1950, she married Elijah Hendricks Grigg Jr. and moved to Falls Church, Va. They celebrated 66 years of marriage until his passing in 2016.
Minnie attended Radford College and retired from the University of Virginia Extension Center in Falls Church, Va.
Minnie is survived by her son, Stephen H. Grigg (Juanita) of Buchanan Va. and daughter, Lynn R. Grigg of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by grandsons, Elijah, Bly Mitchell and Guthrie George; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Joseph and Frank Russell and sister, Nancy Stafford.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in the Blue Ridge Room located in the Highlands building.
Interment will be private at Duck Run Natural Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.