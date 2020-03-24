Minota Rae Porter
Minota Rae Porter, 83, passed away in her home in New Market, Va., on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born in Eldred, Pa., on Aug. 21, 1936, daughter of the late Wilda (Connelly) and Freeman Avery.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Morris D. Porter Sr., and her three children, Lawrence Stevens, Kathryn (Stevens) Hoskins and Thomas Stevens; as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by six stepchildren and 17 stepgrandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service Friday, March 27, 2020, for family and close friends with a public memorial to be scheduled and announced at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or to the Worthy Student Fund at Shenandoah Valley Academy.
