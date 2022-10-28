Miriam Alberta Nissley, age 101, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Center.
Miriam was born May 6, 1921, in Malvern, Pa., to Milton and Ruth (Haldeman) Brackbill. One of five sisters, she enjoyed a warm loving upbringing and close family bonds. Her life was an expression of God’s love shown to everyone she met. Sports like basketball, softball, tennis and ice skating were favorites growing up.
Miriam was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, D. Lowell Nissley. They had known each other since they were children. Their love knew no bounds.
From 1951-1963, Lowell and Miriam pastored churches in Kansas before moving to Goshen, Ind. Miriam earned her BS and MS degrees in education which brought her great joy. In 1973, they moved to Sarasota, Fla., where she was the administrative assistant at Tuttle Mennonite Church for many years. Sunnyside Village welcomed her as the assistant recreation director until she retired in 2005. Her zest for life and connecting with people was ever present. Her twinkling eyes and enthusiastic spirit uplifted all those she came in contact with. Miriam had an amazing memory, especially for people’s names. Until her death, she would pray for over 120 relatives each night by memory.
When asked what is important in life, she responded “God is always with us. Wonderful people are in every place. We need to listen more and talk less. Learning is ongoing. Family is very important.” She lived a life of gratefulness for everyone. Her warm presence left a glow on everyone who was blessed to know her.
Miriam is survived by children, Dale (Garnet) Nissley and Ruth (John) Townson; three grandchildren Tanya (Chris) Holland, Shawn (Jessie) Nissley and Ben (Autumn) Townson; five great-grandchildren, Maycie, Isaac, Quintin, Dominic and Charley; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Michael Shenk; and brother-in-law, Alexander Limont.
Memorials may be given to Sunnyside Village Foundation, Church of the Palms, both located in Sarasota, Fla. or a charity of your choice.
For online tributes, please visit www.rtsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.