Miriam Caroline Eichlin, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed from this earthly life on July 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH surrounded in love by her family.
Miriam was born on May 26, 1934, in Tatamy, Pa. to Clarence and Beulah Seyfried, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie (Merrill) Simon; great-granddaughter, DeLylah Simon; sisters, Eleanor (Wilson) Roth and Dorothy (George) Rosenbaum; nephew, Glenn and niece, Karen Roth and her godson, Todd Faber.
On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Dick Eichlin. Together they started Star Rentals in Harrisonburg and over the next 26 years grew the business to include seven stores in West Virginia and Virginia. They were active with their business trade association APRO. In their spare time, she and Dick would travel extensively throughout the U.S. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fine dining, and fine wines. She was a dedicated member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Richard (Dick) Eichlin and her children; a daughter, Carol (Lyle) Fisher, Myersville, Md.; granddaughters, Jamie (Matt) Pratt, Walkersville, Md., and Skylar Leigh/Megan Tyeryar, Jonesboro, Ark., and great-granddaughters, Hazel and Willow Pratt; her son, Scott (Dana) Eichlin Rockingham, Va., and grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Eichlin, Morgantown, W.Va., Sean (Devin) Eichlin, Winter Garden, Fla., Wesley (Anna-Scott) Eichlin, Rockingham, Va., and Kyle (Surabhi) Eichlin, Mililani, Hawaii. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Merrill (Laurie) Simon; grandchildren, Jacob (Danielle) Simon, Sarah Jordan; great-grandchildren, Jacob Simon Jr., Arayia and Ashton Jordan, all in Rockingham, Va.; nieces, Linda (John) Greene, Christiansburg, Va., and Julie (Bruce) Rosenbaum, Evanston, Ill.; two great-nieces and one great-great- nephew. She is also survived by special friends, Amy Moyers, Brandon Caricofe, Kathy (Mark) Windsor, Kevin and Angie Quinn, Rich Bartel, Tom and Nancy Shropshire, Pat (Merv) Hardman.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Kyger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with Brandon Caricofe and Kate Rascoe officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater (VA) Presbyterian Church, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and Wounded Warriors Project.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.