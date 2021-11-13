Miriam (Gordon) Symonds, 91, of Fort Wayne died October 25, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, IN. Miriam was born February 19, 1930 in Grottoes, VA. She was a member of Cathedral Immaculate Conception.
Miriam is survived by her son, David Symonds; two granddaughters, Leah (Matt) McClain and Maraya (Jay) Lee and two great-granddaughters, Reagan McClain and Mackenzie McClain. Miriam was preceded in death by her son, Conrad Symonds and daughter, Theresa Symonds and her parents, William W. And Sarah A. (Murphy) Gordon, two brothers, and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 5, 2021 at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, To sign the online guest book go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
