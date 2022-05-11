Miriam Holl, 100, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Belmont, Va., and was a daughter of the late Russell Earl and Mary (Zigler) Mason.
She graduated from Bridgewater College and completed one year at Bethany Seminary. She taught at Broadway High School and Bridgewater/John Wayland Elementary and served in Christian Education and church administration in support of congregations pastored by her husband, David Holl.
She was united in marriage on June 12, 1948, to David LaVerne Holl, who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 1992, and also by a son, Dennis Alan Holl (1954-1987). She was also preceded in death by a twin sister, Marie Flory; a sister, Ina Shank; and brothers, Floyd Mason, Olin Mason and Ivan Mason.
She is survived by two sons, David R. Holl and Brent M. Holl (Karen); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on July 9, 2022, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, Bridgewater, Va., with the Rev. David R. Miller officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bridgewater Home, especially those in Serenity House, for their gentle and loving care for Miriam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812; Church World Service, P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515; Bridgewater College: David L. and Miriam M. Holl Scholarship Fund, 402 E. College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, 302 North Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
