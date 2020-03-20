WAYNESBORO -- Miriam "Mim" Showalter Wenger, 71, moved to her new home in heaven on March 5, 2020. Mim was born on Dec. 15, 1948, in Broadway, Va., the daughter of Clayton D. and Thelma Getz Showalter. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School, where she met her beloved friend for life, David Weaver Wenger. They were united in marriage in 1968. She attended Eastern Mennonite College and graduated with a nursing degree from the University of Virginia in 1975.
Mim enjoyed serving the community with her nursing skills and worked in the nursing field until she retired in 2014 from Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va. In 1972, Mim and Dave moved to Wenger Grape Farm, near Waynesboro, Va., where they took over the family farm and raised 30 acres of Concord-type grapes. Mim loved visiting with customers at the farm each September during harvest season, and made her way around the community to help prune neighbors’ backyard vines during the winter months.
Mim was a loyal member of Springdale Mennonite Church and lived a life of tireless service to others in the name of Christ. She enjoyed visiting and taking food to others, showing up to wash dishes or weed flower beds, and participating in countless Mennonite Relief Sales and mission trips with Mennonite Disaster Service. Mim served on many committees, frequently led hymn singing, loved playing church league softball, was passionate about family and Mennonite Church history, and relished spirited theological discussions.
As a child, Mim loved playing in the creeks and roaming the mountains around her home near Cootes Store and her love of nature never faded. Time spent at the ocean, hiking, watching sunsets, discovering wildflowers, and gardening were all priceless to her, and were legacies she inherited from her mother and handed down to her children and grandchildren. Most important to Mim were the many relationships and friendships she sustained over the years. Her home and her heart were open to all, young and old, friend and stranger. She thrived on time spent with family and friends and despite being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), she continued to plan gatherings to remain connected to others. In her final days, she was still surrounded by family, friends and music—hymns, bluegrass and gospel.
Mim is survived by Dave, her husband of 51 years; her three daughters, Wendy (Mark) Hochstedler of Waynesboro, Heidi (Brent) Yoder of Harrisonburg, and Kristi (Ryan) Stoltzfus of Steeles Tavern; her six beloved grandchildren, Madelyne, Ian, Isaac, Keaton, Cyrus, and Laurel; and her siblings, Samuel (Janice) Showalter of Rockingham, Millie (Ernest) Bennett of Castle Rock, Colo., Elva (Leon) Rhodes of Rockingham, and Bonnie (Michael) Greene of South Hill, Va.
Mim was blessed with the great support of family, friends, and the ALS Association, and wished that any memorial contributions in her honor be made to: The ALS Association – DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
A private burial along with a public Celebration of Life service will be held at Springdale Mennonite Church as soon as circumstances allow. Current plans are being postponed due to the novel coronavirus spread. Services are provided by Charlton and Groome. Please revisit the following website to learn of updated plans for the service: www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.
