Miriam Rohrer Odom Smith
Miriam Rohrer Odom Smith, of Brevard, N.C., formerly of Bridgewater, Va., passed away peacefully Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born June 2, 1923, to Ruth and Perry Rohrer in Pleasant Hill, Ohio.
She grew up in the Chicago area and graduated from Bridgewater College in 1944, where she was active in the orchestra, debate team and drama club. Miriam was an avid weaver who restored antique spinning wheels, was active in local chapters of the D.A.R. and P.E.O., and was an active member of the Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater, Va.
An eternal optimist, Miriam was a very thoughtful and kind woman who always looked at the bright side of life and believed the best in people.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Guy Odom and Harold Smith.
She is survived by her three sons, James of New Marshfield, Ohio, Cliff (Barbara) of Brevard, N.C.; and Curtis (Karen) of Carbondale, Colo.; two granddaughters, Arianna Odom and Catrina Odom; two grandsons, Shane Odom and Thaine Odom; two stepdaughters, Darlene Meyers (Gary) and Linda Lumsden (Chris) and many wonderful nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.
Miriam’s family would like to thank the community and caregivers of College Walk Retirement in Brevard, N.C., and Four Seasons Hospice for their excellent care.
In light of the current pandemic, services will not be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Bridgewater College in Miriam’s honor, P.O. Box 33, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.