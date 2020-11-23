Miriam Rose (Breneman Shank) Coblentz, age 67 years, 10 months and 29 days, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was the wife of William (Bill) J. Coblentz.
Miriam was born in Elida, Ohio on Dec. 22, 1952, to Mabel (Bear) and the late Charles A. Breneman. On June 22, 1985, she married the late Sterling Shank, son of Merna (Brenneman) and the late Sanford Shank of Harrisonburg, Va. Sterling died on April 13, 1991. No children were born to this union.
On Sept. 14, 1996, when Miriam married Bill, son of the late Jonas and Lydia (Miller) Coblentz, she not only became a wife again, but also mom, mother-in-law, and grandma. She was a vital part of the Coblentz family for 24 years and 2 months. At the time of her death, they lived in Advance, Mo., where she was a member of the Crowley Ridge Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, Bill, she is survived by three sons: Wayne (Sharon), Tim (Laura), Jonathan (Sara), and four daughters: Judy (Ed) Jones, Tina (Wayne) Schrock, Lisa (Jay) Weaver, Darlene (Joel) Martin; one daughter-in-law, Jenny (Lavern Coblentz) Headings; her mother, Mabel Amstutz; one sister, Esther (Elowayne) Mast; one brother, Samuel (Irene) Breneman; mother-in-law, Merna Shank; 38 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a number of in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Sterling, her father Charles, son Lavern and great-granddaughter Megan.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. (CST—10:30 AM EST). Both the viewing and funeral will be held at the Crowley Ridge Mennonite Church, Advance, Mo. Anyone wishing to listen to that service may access it by calling 712-432-8773 and using the ID# 27762.
A graveside service and burial will be held at the Pike Mennonite Church Cemetery, Harrisonburg, Va., on Nov. 26, 2020, at 3 p.m.
Miriam will be remembered, not only by her years of service to others--in the classroom, at Christian Light Publications, compiling the Connector, and caring for her mother and stepdad--but also for all the love and prayers she poured on her family and many others over the years.
