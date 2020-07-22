Misty Lynn Pierce, 45, of Stanley, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 14, 1974, in Rockingham and was a daughter of Lynwood Foltz of Shenandoah and Darlene Good of Stanley.
On Nov. 4, 2000, Misty married Timothy M. Pierce, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her parents and her husband, are three sons, Christopher and Canaan Pierce, both of Luray, and Christian Pierce of Stanley; a brother, Barry Wayne Foltz of Stanley; and one grandson, Sawyer Pierce of Luray.
Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, July 24, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church. The first, set for 11 a.m., is open for family and church family to attend. The second service, planned for 3 p.m., is open to her school friends and members of the community. Persons are asked to please only attend one service.
