Misty Lyn Funkhouser
Misty Lyn Funkhouser, 47, of Timberville, died July 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born March 18, 1976, in Harrisonburg to Davy and Ellen Mathias Stroop of New Market.
Misty worked for the last 10 years at the Veterans Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. as a purchasing agent. She loved the beach, laying in the sun, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Funkhouser and Tyler Driscoll, of Timberville; sons, Codi Funkhouser and wife, Mikayla, of Broadway and Seth Henry of Timberville; grandchildren, Daniel, Raelynn, Ryleigh and Karsyn; brother, D.J. Stroop and wife, Kelley, of Stuarts Draft; sister, Krystal Simmons and husband, Mike, of New Market; numerous nieces and nephews; and her life partner, Robert Funkhouser.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a celebration of life service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church near New Market.
Her body was cremated and there will be no services at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Veterans Hospital, Attn: Terry Stotler, Chief of Volunteer Services, 510 Butler Drive, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
