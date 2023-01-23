Mitchell Alexander Colquitt of Panama City, Fla., passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was born June 16, 1963, in West Palm Beach, Fla. to Coy W. Colquitt Jr. and Judith Cody Colquitt. He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother and siblings, Carl Cody Colquitt and wife, Karin, of Frisco, Texas and Kira Young of Bridgewater, Va.; nieces, Katherine Colquitt and Judith Young, and nephews, Clay Colquitt, Aaron and Calvin Young.
Mitch was raised in Dallas, Texas, where he graduated from Lake Highland High School. He trained in the construction trade, graduated from Tom P. Haney Technical College in Panama City with HVAC certification and enjoyed a decades-long career installing and servicing HVAC in Bay County. He was employed at Ridge Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. and more recently Cooler Air Conditioning, LLC. Later in his career, he served as a mentor and valued consultant on the more challenging HVAC projects.
Mitch lived in Callaway, Fla. for 25 years, where he enjoyed gardening, restoring cast-off treasures, and helping friends and neighbors. He helped his parents with countless projects including remodeling their home and building cabinetry in their sailboat.
Mitch was creative; he made sculptures from driftwood and found objects and carved chess pieces and sea critters. He salvaged and rebuilt a wooden skiff for exploring local bayous. He was always a creative gift giver, including delivering a load of topsoil to his mom for Mother’s Day. He outlived his beloved dog, Casey.
Mitch was compassionate. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by family, friends, and coworkers.
Funeral arrangements are pending. He will be buried beside his father in Bridgewater, Va.
