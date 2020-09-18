Mitchell Lee ‘Newt’ Wilkins
Mitchell Lee “Newt” Wilkins, 48, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sept. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born May 13, 1972, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Mervin “Merv” and Minnie Hall Wilkins.
Newt worked as a welder/fabricator for FJ Industrial in Winchester. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and coached many years of Little League Softball in Mathias. He was a member of Country Cruisers and the Mathias Brethren Church.
On Jan. 24, 2020, he married the former Leah Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, MaKayla Wilkins and boyfriend, Dakota Brown, of Timberville; siblings, Marvin Wilkins and wife, Cindy, of Mathias, Mike Wilkins and wife, Lori, of Fulks Run and Bernie Wilkins of Mathias; nieces, Brittany Dove and husband, Quen, of Fulks Run, Lauren Smith and husband, Brent, of Mathias and Katelyn Fisher and husband, Jeff, of Mathias; great-nieces and nephews, Austin Smith, Seth Smith, Quaid Dove, Cora Dove, Bren Dove, Reed Smith and Kennedy Fisher; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Celesta Miller of Mathias; dog, Jinx, and many other nieces and nephews.
Pastors Jonathan Hedrick and James Carr will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Lost City, where social distancing and masks are encouraged.
There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
The family will receive friends following the service at the Mathias Community Center for a meal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Little League, c/o Kelly Heishman, 571 Lower Pine Grove Road, Baker, WV 26801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
