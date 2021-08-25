Mitchell "Mose" Kalin Jr., age 77, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Lincolnton, N.C. He was born April 21, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Mitchell Mose Kalin Sr. and Rita Maxine Litten. Mose was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Holloway Kalin; and his grandparents, who raised him, Grandma Florence and Pop John Litten.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mount Jackson, Va.
Memorials may be made to Victory Grove Church, Building Fund, 457 Victory Grove Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net.
