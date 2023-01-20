Mollie Marion Alexander, 91, of Broadway, Va., passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Alexandria, Va. to the late William Joseph and Josephine McWeadon Harrison.
Mollie was a homemaker and a caregiver to Helen Wright. She was a member of the New Market Eagles Auxiliary.
In July 1948, she married Richard Lee Alexander Sr., who preceded her in death Feb. 18, 1984.
Surviving are two daughters, Darlene Ritchie and husband, Jerry, of Broadway and Robin Alexander of Broadway; two grandchildren, Brian K. Knight and Logan M.L. Ritchie; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Knight and Connor Knight; and her fiancé, Howard Good of New Market.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Connie Butzler; one son, Richard L. Alexander Jr.; and four sisters, Bessie Bosserman, Annie Lowery, Agnes Gatewood, and Margaret Alexander.
Pastor Cloyce Polin will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
