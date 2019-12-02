Molly Long
Molly Elizabeth Long, 26, of Richmond (formerly of Bridgewater), passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 7, 1993, and was the daughter of Kevin Long, of Bridgewater, and Becky (Blair) Kingsley, of Staunton.
Molly was a medical technologist at VCU Health in Richmond. She graduated from Turner Ashby High School, Class of 2011, and Virginia Commonwealth University, Class of 2016. She loved music and played in the band at TA, performed in several musicals, sang in the chamber choir and had been a member of the Marching Virginians.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her brother, Jackson Lee Long, of Falls Church; stepmother, Rochelle Long of Bridgewater; stepfather, Billy Kingsley of Staunton; stepsister, Alli Seifert, of Bridgewater; stepbrother, Ben Seifert, of Bridgewater; grandparents, Garland and Jeannie Long of Harrisonburg, and Raymond and Bettie Blair of Staunton; a great-grandmother, Ethel Comer of Harrisonburg; Godparents, Wylie and Diane Walton of Timberville; and a special aunt and uncle, Kim and Stacey Vaughan of New Market.
A celebration of life service for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Chapter of the American Society of Suicide Prevention, P.O. Box 333, Midlothian, VA 23113 or Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 12110 Lebanon Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
