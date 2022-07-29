Monroe Edward Wood, 80, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Envoy Nursing Home in Staunton.
Mr. Wood was born in Albemarle County on July 18, 1942. He was raised in the Beldor area of Rockingham County. He was the son of the late Lewis Richard Wood and Liddie Margaret Shifflett Wood. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Leo Wood and Lewis Junior Wood; and four sisters, Edith Henry, Viola Wood, Glenna Steele and Ruth Dombaugh. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
On Sept. 16, 1961, he married Charlotte Lorraine Weber Wood, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Kenneth R. Wood (Rebecca) of Grottoes and Sheldon J. Wood of Penn Laird; one daughter, Sharon W. Grogg (Larry) of Broadway; and four grandchildren, Taylor G. Erickson (Scott), Lauren Wood, Tanner Grogg, and Whitney Wood.
Mr. Wood was employed at Eastern Mennonite University as the head groundskeeper. He was a dedicated employee and enjoyed making the campus look beautiful. He retired after 42 years of service. In addition, he was an avid gardener and he was blessed by God to have a very green thumb. Gardening was his lifelong passion. He attended Peoples Baptist Church of Penn Laird in past years.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the dementia care unit at Envoy Nursing Home in Staunton, where he resided for the past four months and to the caring staff of Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Awareness Foundation or the Peoples Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Richard Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
