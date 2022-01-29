Monterey “Ray” Helmick, 79, of Singers Glen, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Choices Health at Harrisonburg.
Monterey Helmick, known by all as Ray, was a one of a kind person. Ray worked as a poultry farmer for James Shenk, who he thought of like a brother, for 35 years. Ray worked to raise his family in a hand built house in the Sparkling Springs area. There he provided for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Although Ray had a large family, his family extended even to the friends around him who he thought of as family. Ray and his wife Lucy would often host dinners and fundraisers for those in the local community. Ray was a lifetime member of Singers Glen Bowbenders and Western Virginia Deer Hunters Association. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, the outdoors, wrestling, work ethic along with many other things. Most of all, he will be remembered for his generosity and for being like a father to all those around him. We love you, Ray.
Ray married Lucy Funkhouser Helmick on February 24, 1964. Surviving with his wife, Lucy, are his two children, Monty Helmick (Monica), of Harrisonburg, and Susan Lloyd (Kevin), of Singers Glen; as well as his ex-son-in-law, Davy Polk (Teri) of New Market. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Cody Polk (Jenna) and Britny Polk (Kyle); step grandchildren, Dustin Lloyd, Derek Lloyd (Taylor), Micah Lloyd, and Ben Lloyd; great-grandchildren, Parker Litten and Oliver Polk; step great-grandchildren, Brennan Lloyd and Ana Lloyd; and his beloved cat, “Polecat”. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Alice Pauline Helmick; and his siblings, Hayden Helmick, Vic Helmick, Tuney Helmick, Betty Shirley, Thelma Ayers, and Alfreda Leatherman.
Ray’s body will be donated to West Virginia University’s Human Gift Registry, so that his body can be used for educational purposes. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Friends or family may visit or call the home of Lucy Helmick.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ray to Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad (PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850) or Singers Glen Fire Department (PO Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850)
