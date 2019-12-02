Monty Williams
Monty S. Williams, 71, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Williams was born May 23, 1948, in Great Falls, Virginia, and was the son of the Robert F. Williams and Mozell Anna McDonald Williams.
He was a graduate of Elkton High School and attended Blue Ridge Community College. He was a dedicated member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church in Elkton. He loved to garden and care for his cattle, and enjoyed his dogs.
He worked with Tool & Die for many years and later found his love by driving trucks for Loudon Milk.
On July 29, 1978, he married Evelyn Dearing Williams, who survives. He is also survived by two brothers, Rocky G. Williams and wife, Shelvia, and Bobby Randall Williams, all of Elkton; one sister, Janet Payton, of Stanardsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Danny Herring and Pastor Eddie Byers officiating. Burial will follow at the Koontz Cemetery in Page County.
The family will receive friends from Tuesday evening 6 to 8 at the Kyger Funeral home in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
