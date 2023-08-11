Morgan “Todd” Jenkins, 72, of Baker, W.Va., died Aug. 7, 2023, after a short illness. Todd was born May 7, 1951, in Winchester, Va. He was raised in Stephens City, Va. on the dairy farm of his grandparents.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Francis Teets Ludwig; his stepfather, Ralph Ludwig; his sister, Janet Jenkins Ott; and his son, Jeremy Todd Jenkins.
Todd is survived by his companion of 18 years, Debra A. Williams of Baker; his daughter, Jennifer A. Jenkins; granddaughter, Kaelyn Corun and grandson, Cody Jenkins, all of Hedgesville, W.Va.
He served two years in the Army after being drafted at the age of 19. After his service he was employed by the B&O Railroad in Martinsburg, W.Va. He was then transferred by the railroad to Barboursville, W.Va. until that plant also closed. He then attended LPN training and was a mental health nurse until his retirement.
Todd loved hunting and trapping and the outdoors and nature, a love he attained from being raised on the dairy farm and from his stepfather, who was employed as a Forest Ranger for the State of WV. He loved WVU Mountaineer basketball and Washington Nationals baseball. He also enjoyed auctions and collecting antiques throughout his adulthood.
Todd will be dearly missed by his companion, his family and friends and anyone who had the honor of knowing him.
All services are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.