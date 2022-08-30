Mozell Gertrude (Marshall) Meadows, 89, of Crimora, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Regency in Fishersville. Mrs. Marshall was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles and Addie Marshall.
She, along with her husband, owned and operated Meadows Superette for many years. Mrs. Meadows was a longtime member of the Crimora United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting and working on the family farm.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer R. Meadows Jr., on Jan. 12, 2004.
Mrs. Meadows is survived by her son, Gary Meadows.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Meadows was preceded in death by her son, Richard Meadows; and siblings, Lewis Marshall and Hazel Roach.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.
Those wishing may share memories or online condolences by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.