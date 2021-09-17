Muriel Jean Haight Work, affectionately known as “Pinky”, 91, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Work was born June 30, 1930, in Peekskill, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Norman and Georgiana Brown Haight.
In early 1949, Muriel met Raymond Charles Work Sr. at a roller-skating rink and the two were married in September of the same year. She was the kindest woman, but would always tell you what was on her mind. She thoroughly enjoyed getting her hair done twice a week and going shopping at the mall and dollar store with her daughter-in-law, Lori. Muriel enjoyed joining other senior citizens on trips including a cruise to Bermuda, visiting Atlantic City, Canada and the Playboy Club with her husband. She loved baking and cooking, especially on Thanksgiving; her macaroni salad was just one of her signature dishes. Most of all, she loved time with her family, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Charles Work Sr.; two sons, Raymond Charles Work Jr. of Palm Coast, Fla. Raymond shares two daughters with Claudia Work; Stacey Ayers and husband, Mikey, and Tricia Work; and Steven Brian Work and wife, Lori, of Elkton. Steven shares children with Deborah Work of Lexington, Va., Jason Work and wife, Heather, Christopher Work and wife, Kelly, Nicholas Work and wife, Kimberly, and Stephanie Work Hagy. Steven and Lori share children, Deanna Arbogast and companion, David Huffsmith, Madeline Work Lambert and husband, Jon, and Demetria Work, as well as 10 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Melanie Wylie officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
