Muriel Kathleen Nicosia (nee Henry), 92, formerly of Rockingham, passed away on May 13, 2022, at Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge, N.J.
Muriel was born May 30, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late James Joseph Henry and Margaret Schlener Angley Henry. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Angelo Louis Nicosia; her brother, Michael Angley; her sister, Mary Angley Dieter; her sister, Florence Mararet Ewald; her sister, Caroline Wedekind; her brother, James Herbert Henry; her brother, John Henry; her son, Angelo L. Nicosia II; her granddaughter, Margaret Anne Caubet and her great-granddaughter, Alaina Muriel Teixeira.
Muriel attended Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn and worked for NY Bell as a telephone operator before she met the love of her life, Angelo Louis Nicosia, in 1952. They married in August 1953 at St. Malachy’s Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had seven children.
Alongside her husband Angelo, Muriel was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2736 in East Meadow, N.Y. on the local and county level. Muriel loved to cook and she shared that passion with many volunteer organizations including the Catholic CAMP in West Virginia run by the Sisters of Charity, Blessed Sacrament Church in Harrisonburg and the Knights of Columbus. She also volunteered her time at numerous community organizations.
Muriel is survived by her son, Michael A. Nicosia and his wife, Patricia; daughter, Susan K. Kovach and her husband, Daniel; daughter, Patricia A. Nicosia; son, James J. Nicosia and his wife, Patricia; son, Matthew P. Nicosia and his wife, Roseann; daughter, Rosalie M. Nicosia and her husband, Thomas O’Neill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily, Rebecca, Christine, Timothy, Joseph, Megan, Michelle, Diane, Kristen, Matthew, Angelo, Ryan and Alec; and her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Benjamin, Nathan, Aiden, Samantha, Dana, Kelly, Theodore, Alexei, Nikolai, Emma and Jacqueline.
Muriel’s children are forever grateful for the belief in family that she instilled in us, all the while proclaiming our individuality. We will miss coffee time, cooking lessons and her endless willingness to engage in family history.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Kyger Funeral Home at 3173 Spotswood Trail in Harrisonburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Harrisonburg following the Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Muriel’s memory to either Blessed Sacrament Church, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, online at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.