Muriel “Lynn” Brunk, 78, passed away Jan. 1, 2022. She was born in Denbigh, Va., to George F. and Pauline Yoder Brunk. Later in life she moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
She is survived by five siblings, George F. Brunk Jr., Irene Huja, Polly Deen, Molly Brunk and Dale Brunk; their spouses; four nephews; a niece and a host of beloved extended family and friends.
She had a warm heart and a sweet smile for everyone. She enjoyed her life to the fullest and was always ready to help others if she could. At the end of her life, always a devoted Christian, she looked forward to joining her parents and other ancestors in Heaven.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life in Harrisonburg at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pleasant View Inc., PO Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815. www.pleasantviewinc.org.
