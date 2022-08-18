Round Hill, Va. — Murphy Fred Hensley, of Round Hill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. Mr. Hensley was born April 9, 1932 in Elkton, and was the son of the late Murphy Vernon and Eula Sipe Hensley.
He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in England. He was a Mason and a member of the American Legion. He retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was a loving father, beloved husband and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather.
On Valentine’s Day, he married the love of his life, Linda (Jones) Hensley, who preceded him in death. Mr. Hensley is survived by sons, Jonathan Hensley and wife, Jodi, Pete Hensley and wife, Jane; daughters, Susan Lyn Markham and husband, Jim, Gail Chadduck and husband, Billy; a sisters, Janice Spitzer and husband, Clay, Peggy Hedrick, Mary Jo Halstead; Grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Lauren, Galin, Samantha, Jaime, Morgan; 10 great-grandchildren; Dear friends and neighbors, Tony and Annamarie Scalia and Willie Thompson.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Hensley; brother, Larry Hensley and his beloved pets, Boom Boom & Boomer.
Rev. Gerald Meeks will conduct the funeral service 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
