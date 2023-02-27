Murriel Franklin Price, age 85, of Burke, Va., peacefully passed on Feb. 13, 2023, at Heatherwood of Burke.
Murriel was born in Shenandoah, Va. to John Henry Price and Ruth Layne Price on Nov. 17, 1937.
Upon graduating from Shenandoah High School, he earned an Associate Degree from Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music in 1958. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from James Madison University in 1960 and then a Master of Education in Science Education from the University of Virginia in 1965. Murriel began his career in Fairfax County Public Schools as a Chemistry teacher and Science Department Chair at McLean High School. He was named Assistant Principal at McLean H.S. and had the privilege of opening Lake Braddock Secondary as Associate Principal. He was then promoted to Principal at Herndon H.S. before returning to McLean H.S. as Principal. Murriel was promoted once again in 1985 to Area III Superintendent, where he provided leadership to 51 Fairfax County schools. He was awarded multiple honors and received recognition for his teaching and leadership over his 32-year career.
Murriel lived a life of service, and his legacy lies in the countless lives he helped shape as an educator. Murriel and his late wife, June, were married in 1990 in Fairfax, Va. and moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C. upon their retirements. During their 30-year marriage, Murriel and June traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and 46 countries. He took pride in sharing the many photo albums commemorating each trip. While living on Hilton Head Island, Murriel and June hosted many friends and family, played Bridge, learned ball room dancing and enjoyed excursions on their boat. Murriel also enjoyed the Yacht Club and Fishing Club while serving on various community and school improvement committees.
His love of learning continued into retirement, as he discovered his talent for carving and painting the birds that he loved to watch on Hilton Head. Murriel continued to quench his thirst for knowledge by reading about great historians and scientific discoveries. Murriel and June moved to the Colonnades in Charlottesville, Va. in December 2007 and Murriel continued to live there until he moved to Burke, Va. in 2021. Murriel stayed in touch with his aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives and enjoyed seeing them at the annual family reunions. He was especially proud of his two grandchildren, Sydney and Cameron, and looked forward to their visits and hearing about their accomplishments. We will miss our dad, grandfather, confidant and friend. His wealth of knowledge, experience and entertaining stories will forever live in our hearts.
Murriel was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Russell and Harold; and his wife of 30 years, June Price. He is survived by his former wife, Phyllis Price; daughter, Sonja Hubbard and her husband, Barrett; son, Scott Price and his wife, Terri; and two grandchildren, Sydney Hubbard and Cameron Price.
We will celebrate the life of Murriel Franklin Price on March 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at Kyger Funeral Home, 115 Nicholson Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the loving and caring staff at Heatherwood and to the caregivers who assisted Murriel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational scholarship of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
