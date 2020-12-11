Myra Lillian Patterson passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., and longtime resident of McLean, Va. Active retirement in Harrisonburg, Va., which included membership at Elkton Presbyterian Church, playing piano at a local retirement community, and beautifying the world with her garden.
Preceded in death by her husband, Norman; sons, Norman Stephan Jr. and Wayne; daughter, Joyce. She is survived by her son-in-law; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Online service being held at a later date.
