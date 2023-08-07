Myra Souers Compton left earthly life for eternal life on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. She was born to Charles A. and Daisy Wagner Souers in a farmhouse near the Shenandoah River at Island Ford, Va.
She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1952 and Madison College in 1965. She taught Business Education at Lexington and Elkton, Va. high schools.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Bliley’s, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 2:00 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg, Va.
For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
