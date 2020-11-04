Myrtle Blanch Jennings
Myrtle Blanch Jennings, 91, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at her home. Blanch was born Nov. 19, 1928, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Hiram S. “Sam” Hensley and Myrtle Alice Hensley.
Blanch loved to dance, do word search puzzles and travel. She retired from Blue Bell in Shenandoah as plant manager after 42 years of service. She had a zest for life and was a strong and loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family as they were the most important things in her life.
She is survived by a son, Jerel Eppard and wife, Sandra, of Elkton; a daughter, Vickie Hammer and husband, Larry, of Elkton and grandsons, Carl Eppard and Tom Scott, both of Elkton. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Eldridge “Tick” Eppard, Charles Cleveland Jennings Jr. and the love of her life, Hollis W. Jarrell, who was her constant companion for 42 years.
Pastor Terry Wyant-Vargo will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
