Myrtle Joyce Washington, 89, of Brandywine, W.Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Washington was born June 23, 1934, in Highland County and was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Ressie Botkin.
She worked for the Village Inn for more than 40 years as a housekeeper. Myrtle enjoyed traveling. Her greatest enjoyment was country line dancing.
On Nov. 22, 1952, she married Warren William Washington, who preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2011.
She is survived by her children, Richard Washington of Brandywine, Joyce Michael of Brandywine and Sandra Washington of New Market; a sister, Frances Lerdal of Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Michelle Alesnik, Samantha Washington, Shannon Heishman, Laura Washington and Wesley Washington; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by a son, Weldon Wayne Washington; and nine brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home and the casket will be closed.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
