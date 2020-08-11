Myrtle Virginia Miller Faulconer
Myrtle Virginia Miller Faulconer, 97, of Wytheville (formerly of Harrisonburg) passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.
She was born in Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Amos and Minnie (Evers) Miller. In 1954, she married the late Harry Perkins Faulconer of Amherst, Va.
Myrtle retired from Metro Pants in Bridgewater. She also worked at RMH and Sancar in Harrisonburg. She was a longtime member of the Harrisonburg Baptist Church. After her retirement, Myrtle was a member of the Lincolnian Senior Citizen Recreation Center in Virginia, where she sewed cloth dolls and crocheted afghans for premature babies in Innova Fairfax Hospital.
Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Laura F. Bell and husband, Charles, of Wytheville; granddaughter, Charity Myers and husband, Jody, of Winchester; grandson, Michael Sheets, of Broadway and niece, Judy Monger, of Harrisonburg. There are two great-grandchildren living in Criders, Va., and two great-great grandchildren in Maryland with her grandson Michael’s daughter.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel at 2 p.m. with Wesley Monger officiating. The service will be livestreamed from www.johnsonfs.com.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.