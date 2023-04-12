Nan Turner, 68, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023. She had most recently resided at Bellaire at Stone Port. Born April 21, 1954, in Harrisonburg, Nan was the daughter of the late Dave and Drucie Campbell Turner.
Nan grew up on Valley Street straight up from the airplane at Purcell Park where she enjoyed playing and making crafts. The neighbors became her life-long friends. She went to Keister Elementary School and then to Harrisonburg High School, where she enjoyed being in plays and choral groups.
A life-long member of First Presbyterian Church on Court Square, she was a member of the junior choir and the handbell choir. She took great pride in singing and playing the handbells that her mother established in the church. And here again, friendships flourished to life-long relationships.
Nan graduated from Longwood College in Farmville, Va. After graduation she moved to Richmond and worked for two promotional firms, which was right up her alley. She moved back to Harrisonburg to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer and later died. Her dad became quite lonely and she helped him get into Sunnyside Retirement Community. He later began showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s, so she moved close to take care of him for the next ten years. As his mental health declined, she never wavered in her love and care.
To fill the void, Nan accepted a job as an activities director at V.M.R.C. She spent endless hours motivating seniors in walkers and wheelchairs with song, games and field trips. Nan’s life was dedicated to the joy and happiness of others, especially children. Her mantra was “to throw happiness around like confetti.” She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Sentara Hospice for their end-of-life care.
Surviving are a brother, Andy Turner and wife, Bunny of Broadway; a niece, Nicole Fagerli and husband, Corky of Charlottesville; two great-nieces, Anna Fagerli of Raleigh, N.C., and Caroline Fagerli of Charlottesville and her furry companion, Katie Rose for the past thirteen years.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ann Pettit officiating.
Interment will be private at Woodbine Cemetery, Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, P. O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
