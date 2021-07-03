Nancy Ann Harrold
Nancy Ann Harrold, 75, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. She was born in Indiana on April 18, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Mary (Greene) Harrold.
Nancy retired from Costco, and worked part time at Rolling Hills Antique Mall and Edward Jones in Bridgewater. She loved traveling, quilting, reading, antiquing, and laughing with friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John and husband, Robert Wendel.
Surviving is her brother, James Robert “Jim” Harrold of Bridgewater; her companion, Ed Thompson, and numerous extended family members and beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater, with Reverend Russell Heinreich officiating.
Nancy’s wishes were that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Virginia Quilt Museum and The Community Foundation in Harrisonburg.
Online condolences may be offered at www.johnsonfs.com.
Burial will occur at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater at a later time.
