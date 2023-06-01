Nancy Ann Karnes Mann, recently of Harrisonburg, born August 17, 1951, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, passed over the river from the loving arms of her family into those of her Lord at 1325 (1:25 p.m.), May 30, 2023.
Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She proudly served her beloved Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Nation as a member of the USAF for four years. She lovingly served the various communities in which she lived as an LPN for some thirty years, lastly at Rockingham Family Physicians for seventeen years with her co-worker nursing staff under Doctors Haley and Leichty. She loved them all, but she loved her patients the most.
She is survived by her husband John, daughter Heather, son-in-law Mannin, granddaughter Virginia, daughter Jamie, son-in-law Chester, granddaughter Piper, sisters Norma Jo and Angelina Jean, and brother Osby (Buddy), Jr.
She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Michael, and her brother William (Billy) Holland Karnes, an honored Kentucky Guardsman.
The family will receive friends and family from 1700 (5PM) to 1900 (7PM), on Friday, 02 June 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A celebration service of her life will be conducted at 10 a.m., on Saturday, 03 June 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Dan Garber officiating. Nancy encourages guests to be themselves, coat and tie optional. In lieu of flowers, Nancy asked that donations in her name be sent to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.
A military burial will be conducted at a later date in her hometown of Columbia, Kentucky. Nancy asked that all of her patients take her love for them and spread it to their loved ones. Do not mourn, but celebrate her years of service both as a Sergeant and a nurse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.