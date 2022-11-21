Nancy Elaine Sleezer, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Nancy was born Dec. 4, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., and was a daughter of the late William Dick Pursselley and Maxine Dazel (Fender) Pursselley. The family later moved to the Los Angeles, California area where she went to college and met her husband of 59 years, Paul D. Sleezer. She and Paul settled in upstate New York and had three children.
After living in Syracuse, N.Y. for nearly 45 years, Nancy and Paul moved to the Shenandoah Valley in July 2009. She was an active member of her church in both communities, Trinity Presbyterian in Harrisonburg and Pebble Hill Presbyterian in Syracuse. She also was very active in the local support groups for Multiple Sclerosis. Early in her marriage, Nancy worked as a registered dietitian at Community General Hospital in Syracuse, then became a homemaker for most of her life. For several years, she also worked as a consumer advisor for Hill Nutrition. She had a lifelong love of cooking, was involved in innumerable dinner and cookbook activities at church, volunteered with a local summer camp and a refugee sponsorship program, and enjoyed painting and sewing when she was younger.
Despite moving from one coast to the other, and a third move out-of-state in her seventies, Nancy sustained many lifelong friendships and stayed close to her parents and siblings. Friends and family will remember her kindness, practicality, unexpected humor, wise money management, good advice and good food. She lived with MS for over 40 years, twice traveling to Europe with her wheelchair, making three cross-country drives with her husband, running daily errands with family for decades, and never losing her interest in trying something new.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by a son, David Sleezer; two daughters, Lucinda Elaine Hooper and husband, Michael, and Karen Sleezer and husband, David Green; a brother, William Pursselley; two sisters, Paula Pletcher and Susan Thormahlen, as well as seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
