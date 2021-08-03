Nancy Ellen Angeles, 72, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence in Mount Solon.
Nancy was born in Harrisonburg on March 16, 1949, a daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Garrison) and Clyde Eldridge Morris.
She retired from Marshalls in Bridgewater, where she worked in the packaging department.
On Dec. 9, 1977, she was united in marriage to Jose Angeles, who survives.
Nancy is also survived by a daughter, Tammy Adams of Mount Sidney; three sons, Donald Wayne Hemp of Mount Solon, Keith Hemp of Waynesboro and Terry Hemp of Mount Sidney; a sister, Connie Rosson, wife of Victor, of Grottoes; five brothers, Clarence Morris, husband of Betty, of Port Republic, Gene Morris, husband of Loretta, of Bridgewater, David Morris, husband of Wilma, of Grottoes, Eddie Morris, husband of Angie, of Harrisonburg and Wayne Morris, husband of Lorie, of Grottoes; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece and caregiver, Jennifer Rosson. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Princess and Daisy.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Alexandria.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes with Pastor Ron Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
