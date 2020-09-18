Nancy Faye Loyd Huffer
Nancy Faye Loyd Huffer went peacefully to be with her Lord and heavenly family on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the age of 74. Nancy was born in Stokesville on June 27, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Sophia (Jordan) and Clarence William Loyd.
On Aug. 26, 1966, she was united in marriage to Earl L. Huffer, who preceded her in death on April 6, 2020.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Robert and Bobby Lee Loyd, and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Loyd. She was also preceded by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Marvin Michael, Lawrence Michael and Robert Morrison.
She is survived by a son, David Huffer and wife, Heidi, of Rockingham, Va. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Wolff and husband, Dennis, of Staunton and Louise Tumer and husband, Frank, of Staunton; a brother, Jimmy Loyd and wife, Barbara, of Mount Solon; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Della Michael, Nora Lilly and husband, Harry, and Irene Morrison. Many cousins, nieces and nephews are left to cherish her memory.
She was a graduate of Buffalo Gap High School and had worked at Jordan Brothers Hatchery and Wampler Hatchery. She was a homemaker who cherished her family and her Lord. Nancy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Solon and was very active in the church until her health prevented her attendance and participation.
Family and friends may visit at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime Friday, Sept. 18, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
Burial will be private at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Sangerville with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
The Huffer family wishes to thank the staff at Accordius and Kindred Hospice for their care and support.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
