Nancy Gaul Moran
Nancy Gaul Moran, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was born and raised in Nova Scotia, Canada and was the daughter of the late Joseph Clinton and Gigina Gaul. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Laurence F. Moran Jr., sisters, Pamela and Madelyn, and a brother, Joseph.
Surviving is a brother, L. Douglas Gaul in New Minas Nova Scotia, Canada. Also surviving are a son, Joseph C. Moran (Kristy) of Delaware; a son, L. Douglas Moran (Carol) of Massanutten, Va., and a daughter, Gigina L. Moran of McGaheysville, Va.; granddaughters, Jennifer, Jessica, Emily, Olivia and Kaeley; great-granddaughters, Emma and Ava and great-grandsons, Liam and Patrick.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service or visitation by request.
Thanks to Dr. Overby, Katrenia and staff and the nurses with Hospice.
