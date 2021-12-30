Nancy Hanna Voas, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Mrs. Voas was born July 9, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Leland Hanna and Velva Fink Hanna Johnson.
Nancy was a graduate of Mars Pennsylvania High School in 1957. She went on to continue her education at Mary Washington College and Carnegie Mellon University, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned her degree in Human Behavioral Science. She worked with Graphic Arts Technical Foundation and was the administrator of the National Scholarship Trust Fund for the printing industry. She moved to Chillicothe, Ohio, where she served as Human Resources Director at Scioto Valley Mental Health Association and was an Administrative Assistant for Xerox in Columbus, Ohio. Later moving to Neenah, Wis., where she became a realtor and served as president of Fox Valley Realtor Association. Her husband’s job transfer to the Cincinnati, Ohio area provided an opportunity to pursue spinning, weaving and rug hooking skills.
She and her husband retired to the Shenandoah Valley in 2005. She founded and was the president of Shenandoah Valley Textile Guild which reached a total of 42 members during her leadership. She was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church on Court Square in Harrisonburg.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald R. Voas; sister, Linda Leggett, London, Ontario; nephew, Jonathan and Megs Leggett, London, UK; niece, Beth and Jeff Histed, Toronto, Ontario; niece, Rachel Nikou, London, Ontario; niece, Dr. Alison and Ron Conlin, Calgary, Alberta; niece, Sarah Leggett, Calgary, Alberta; stepson, Robert “Bob” and wife, Connie Voas, Canonsburg, Pa.; stepdaughter, Kristi Shields, Holiday Park, Pa.; stepdaughter, Dr. Karen and husband, Dr. Marcus Ceraso; seven grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
