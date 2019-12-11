Nancy Jane Endress, born Nancy Jane Hoff, on May 22, 1936, in North Manchester, Ind. She passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Facility in Harrisonburg on Dec. 7, 2019, after an unexpected heart attack.
Nancy grew up in North Manchester, Ind., and in 1957 volunteered for a two-year commitment with Brethren Volunteer Service which ultimately took her to Kassel, Germany. There she met and fell in love with Tom, who also was originally from North Manchester. Upon returning to the states, they were married and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.
Nancy earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Manchester College after which she taught first grade in public schools for 15 years in Ohio, Indiana and Maryland. In 1976, she left teaching to pursue an associate’s degree in the medical records field. She became the office manager in a dermatology facility connected with George Washington University and finally an assistant to the dean of the George Washington Medical Center.
Nancy enjoyed reading, conversing, playing the flute, listening to classical music, tending to her cats, and gardening. If she wasn’t busy with one of the numerous committees she was on, you could find her in her garden tending to her flowers or sharing tips with other gardeners. She lived in Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, and lastly at the Brethren Retirement Center in Bridgewater, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Endress; her son, Kurt Endress (Ellen) of Beltsville, Md.; her daughter, Kathy Zelaya (Guillermo) and two granddaughters of Falls Church, Va.
A memorial service will be held at the Harrisonburg Unitarian-Universalist, 4101 Rawley Pike, in Harrisonburg on Dec. 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions my be made to the Harrisonburg Unitarian-Universalist, P.O. Box 96, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or huuweb.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
