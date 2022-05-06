Nancy Jean Fundinger, 82, of Massanetta Springs, passed away April 30, 2022, at her home in Sunnyside Retirement Community. She was born Feb. 27, 1940, in North Tonawanda, N.Y. She was a daughter of the late Oscar Harvey Kohler and Alice Florence Pearce Kohler.
She was a pre-school teacher and stay-at-home mom.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Peter Fundinger; a sister, Violet Donlavage; a son, Andy Fundinger; his wife, Jamie; and granddaughter, Lina.
Nancy loved long walks, dear friends, family, gardening, travel, and dabbling in art projects.
A memorial service is pending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the RMH Foundation Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
