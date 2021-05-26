Nancy Jean Raffa, 72, of Port Republic, Va., passed away May 19, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Kingsport, Tenn., to the late Delbert Wayne Lee and Betty Besancon Meade. She wed Robert Michael Raffa on Feb. 26, 1972, at Luray Caverns. They enjoyed their time together doing tons of spelunking, exploring nature’s secrets hidden within cave walls. A true patriot, Nancy enjoyed learning about English history and the events surrounding World War II. In her downtime, she enjoyed crocheting and rock painting.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert Michael Raffa of Port Republic, Va.; her daughter, Elizabeth Faye Wittusen (Wayne) of Bealeton, Va.; a half brother, Jeff Meade (Kim) of Bristol, Tenn.; and her grandchildren, Megan Abrams (Bryan) of Zion Crossroads, Va., and James Wittusen (Laralyn) of Bumpass, Va.
A memorial service to honor the life of Nancy will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Va.), beginning at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nancy’s name to World Vision. Your donation will help vulnerable children worldwide who are fighting poverty by providing basics like life-saving food, child protection programs, educational support, and more.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.